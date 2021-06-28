Advertisement

1 dead, 13 wounded in two shootings in Chicago

Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in...
Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:05 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in Chicago.

News outlets report a woman died, and four men and a teenager were wounded when an SUV drove by and shots were fired in the South Shore area just before 9 p.m.

A separate shooting about two hours later in the Marquette Park area wounded eight people.

A vehicle collision was also reported nearby and fire officials say two people were injured in that crash.

It was not immediately clear how the shooting and the crash may be related.

No suspects or arrests were immediately announced in either shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Abernathy and Matthew Marizza escaped from the Carson City jail Saturday evening.
Manhunt underway after inmates escape custody in Carson City
Motorcyclist critically injured in Reno collision
Fatal crash graphic
One killed in Douglas County rollover
Xavier Olivas
Search crews find man’s body in Lake Tahoe
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem

Latest News

The West is bracing for extreme heat this week.
Hot week ahead: Millions under heat alerts
Two men in Australia have been fined for violating Sydney's latest round of lockdowns after...
Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest
Sparks Police are looking for this vehicle suspected of hitting two women in a crosswalk on...
Sparks Police seek hit-and-run driver
The search for survivors stretches into the fifth day at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo...
Condo tragedy: Search for survivors continues