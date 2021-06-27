Advertisement

One killed in Douglas County rollover

Fatal crash graphic
Fatal crash graphic(GRAY)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:48 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a rollover crash Saturday night in Douglas County that closed Nevada 88 for about four hours, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. on Nevada 88 about 7 miles from the California state line near Gardnerville.

A black Mazda RX-9 was going south on Nevada 88 when it crossed over the center line into the northbound lane, then went on to the dirt shoulder and overturned, the NHP reported.

A female passenger was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and then booked into the Douglas County jail. The NHP is investigating impairment as a possible cause.

No names were being released Sunday but both were described as local to the area.

