One killed in Douglas County rollover

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a rollover crash Saturday night in Douglas County that closed Nevada 88 for about four hours, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. on Nevada 88 about 7 miles from the California state line near Gardnerville.

A black Mazda RX-9 was going south on Nevada 88 when it crossed over the center line into the northbound lane, then went on to the dirt shoulder and overturned, the NHP reported.

A female passenger was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment and then booked into the Douglas County jail. The NHP is investigating impairment as a possible cause.

No names were being released Sunday but both were described as local to the area.

