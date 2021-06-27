Motorcyclist critically injured in Reno collision
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:22 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a crash on South Virginia Street just south of Peckham Lane.
It happened about 9:12 p.m., the Reno Police Department said.
A motorcycle was going south on South Virginia Street when a northbound pickup made a left turn into Reno Town Mall and crashed into the motorcycle.
The truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. Impairment does not seem to be a factor, police said.
The accident closed the road, but it reopened by 2:30 a.m.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-334-2141 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.
