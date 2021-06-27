Manhunt underway after inmates escape custody in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Sheriff’s deputies are trying to track down two inmates who they say escaped from police custody on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Ken Furlong, the two men were working in the kitchen when they went outside to dump the trash at around 6:45 and proceeded to jump a fence to escape.

The inmates are 27-year-old Matthew Marizza and 28-year-old Cody Abernathy. They were last seen on the east side of Carson City near the river.

Marizza was booked into the Carson City jail on May 8 on multiple grand larceny charges, Abernathy was booked on June 3 on multiple drug charges and weapons charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these men is asked to call 911.

