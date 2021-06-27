Advertisement

Manhunt underway after inmates escape custody in Carson City

Cody Abernathy and Matthew Marizza escaped from the Carson City jail Saturday evening.
Cody Abernathy and Matthew Marizza escaped from the Carson City jail Saturday evening.(CCSO)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Carson City Sheriff’s deputies are trying to track down two inmates who they say escaped from police custody on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Ken Furlong, the two men were working in the kitchen when they went outside to dump the trash at around 6:45 and proceeded to jump a fence to escape.

The inmates are 27-year-old Matthew Marizza and 28-year-old Cody Abernathy. They were last seen on the east side of Carson City near the river.

Marizza was booked into the Carson City jail on May 8 on multiple grand larceny charges, Abernathy was booked on June 3 on multiple drug charges and weapons charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these men is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Olivas
Search crews find man’s body in Lake Tahoe
Map indicating where syphilis cases can be found in Nevada
Nevada ranked number one in U.S. for syphilis cases
Tina Samuels
A speeding vehicle, a grinding crash, lives changed forever
Renown Health logo.
Renown online patient data breached
Flashing police lights graphic.
Man killed in West St. shooting identified

Latest News

Event planner hopes to hold tournament next year
Kickball tournament raises thousands of dollars to help kids with disabilities
The scene at El Rancho Drive and Oddie Boulevard where a vehicle hit a bicyclist.
Bicyclist hit, injured in west Sparks
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Nevada Millennium Scholars who took part in an online forum coordinated by the Nevada Secretary...
Panel discussion highlights successful Nevada Millennium Scholars