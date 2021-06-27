Kickball tournament raises thousands of dollars to help kids with disabilities

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Kick for a cause.

“We’re raising money for kids with disabilities and helping families out that need help,” said kickball tournament event coordinator, Donald Abbott.

On Saturday a few hundred people came to Shadow Mountain Sports Complex in Sparks for a day of competition and positivity.

“We were at $17,500 before we even walked on these fields,” Abbott said of the fundraising effort.

That total is even higher after players spent money on food and raffle tickets. Abbott says there was a group in years past who put on a dodgeball tournament to raise money for kids who need help. This cause was a spin-off.

“Everything came together. We have beneficiaries, we have nominees, the teams sold out kind of quick and people are just out here having a good time,” Abbott said. “I’ve always wanted to do a kickball tournament anyway and why not do it for a good cause?”

One of those in attendance was Sparks Mayor, Ed Lawson. He volunteered to get in the dunk tank to raise money.

“I’m a rotary member for 28 years and we help kids a lot so anytime I can do something for the kids I’m all in,” he said.

For some this was a day to hang out with friends and coworkers. For others, like Abbott, it’s personal.

“We’re here to make a difference in the community. One of my best friends - his kid - has cerebral palsy,” Abbott said.

Five-year-old Cameron Weiss is one of the tournament’s beneficiaries. Some of the money raised will help him afford swim lessons - which will help him build strength and coordination in his muscles. Every sponsored child will get some sort of financial help.

“We’re going to make memories that last forever and that’s the best part,” said Abbott.

Abbott says the turnout was so large and positive he plans on holding it again in the future

