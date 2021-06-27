Carson fire department honors Starbucks employees for lifesaving efforts

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Fire Department gave five Starbucks employees the Lifesaving Award for their help with a lifesaving response on May 12.

The fire department honored Starbucks employees Nicole Cisneros, Andrew Tuell, Allison Galloway, Brittany Stanley and Alicia Allen.

A Starbucks customer lost consciousness and was unresponsive. Employees called 911 and with help from the dispatcher administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

First responders saw that the chest compressions air ventilation from CPR increased the patient’s chance for survival.

First responders improved the patient’s circulation and the patient arrived at the hospital with a heartbeat, was breathing and had a good oxygen blood level. The patient was admitted to the intensive care unit and later discharged.

