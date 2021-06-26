Advertisement

West Sparks crash knocks two from motorcycle

Motorcycle accident graphic
Motorcycle accident graphic(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A crash Friday night in west Sparks knocked two people off a motorcycle and they had to be treated at a hospital, the Sparks Police Department said Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the motorcycle was cited for failure to yield, police said.

The crash happened Friday about 7:39 p.m. at El Rancho Drive and Wedekind Road.

The people on the motorcycle had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Both the motorcycle and the other vehicle had significant damage.

Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the incident.

Anyone else with information about the crash is sked to call police at 775-353-2231.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map indicating where syphilis cases can be found in Nevada
Nevada ranked number one in U.S. for syphilis cases
Xavier Olivas
Search crews find man’s body in Lake Tahoe
Tina Samuels
A speeding vehicle, a grinding crash, lives changed forever
Flashing police lights graphic.
Man killed in West St. shooting identified
Gary Schmidt
Reindeer Lodge demolition fine upheld

Latest News

The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship readies to sail
Xavier Olivas
Search crews find man’s body in Lake Tahoe
Alcohol sting graphic.
Nine Carson City restaurants allegedly sold alcohol to minors
Reno hit and run
Hit-and-Run Victim's Family Speaks Out