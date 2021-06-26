West Sparks crash knocks two from motorcycle

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A crash Friday night in west Sparks knocked two people off a motorcycle and they had to be treated at a hospital, the Sparks Police Department said Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the motorcycle was cited for failure to yield, police said.

The crash happened Friday about 7:39 p.m. at El Rancho Drive and Wedekind Road.

The people on the motorcycle had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Both the motorcycle and the other vehicle had significant damage.

Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the incident.

Anyone else with information about the crash is sked to call police at 775-353-2231.

