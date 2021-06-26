Renown online patient data breached

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Renown Health reported a data breach of patient information at a company that supplies it computer services.

Eleckta, Inc. told Renown someone gained access to a storage system where Renown stored data online on April 6. Electa told Renown about it on April 26.

The information that may have been stolen includes full name, Social Security number, address, date of birth, height, weight, medical diagnosis, medical treatment details, and appointment confirmations. The breach did not include financial account, credit card or debit card information.

The investigation continues, but Electka is assuming all data was compromised and is trying to prevent further access to the data. The compromised system remains shut down.

Elekta is also offering free access to identity monitoring, fraud consultation, and identity theft restoration services.

Renown said people with questions can Renown at 866-281-0520, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

