Panel discussion highlights successful Nevada Millennium Scholars

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office hosted an online panel of past Gov. Guinn Millennium Scholars.

Participating in the panel were 2003 scholar Reuben D’Silva, a teacher at Rancho High School and a political candidate; 2004 scholar Edgar Flores, Nevada Assembly District 28 representative; 2012 scholar Alex Bybee, director of strategic partnerships for Communities In Schools of Nevada; and 2012 scholar Kanani Espinoza, director of policy & public affairs for the Rowe Law Group.

So far 217,000 Nevada high school graduates have gotten scholarships of up to $10,000 to apply towards in-state tuition costs.

“We are proud to have this resource available to Nevada students who want to pursue a college education within the state,” said Nevada State Deputy Treasurer Tya Mathis-Coleman, who moderated the discussion. “The Millennium Scholarship has provided aid to many students and their families, offering financial assistance for qualified applicants throughout the duration of their education at an in-state university. I’d like to thank our past Millennium scholars who joined me for this event today. I think it is beneficial for all of the students and families preparing for college to hear from previous scholarship recipients on how they applied and received the funds, and how those funds made an impact on reducing the costs of a college education.”

