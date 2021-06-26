Nine Carson City restaurants allegedly sold alcohol to minors

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office school resources officers conducted a compliance check Thursday to see if 15 restaurants would sell alcohol to underage customers.

Three 20-year-olds were able to buy alcohol at these restaurants:

Denny’s 2299 N. Carson St.

Maria’s Mexican 1939 N. Carson St.

Francisco’s 1200 S. Stewart St.

Bella Vita Bistro 1304 S. Stewart St.

Chipotle 1457 S. Carson St.

Mi Casa Too 3809 N. Carson St.

Vino’s Pizza 3228 N. Carson St.

Nationals Café 444 E. William St. Suite 6

Capital City Sushi 399 N. Carson St.

The operation was done in conjunction with Partnership Carson City.

The compliance checks are to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors.

The law requires servers to confirm customers are 21 years old or older.

People with questions about compliance checks can email msmith@carson.org.

