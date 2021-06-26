Advertisement

Crews search Lake Tahoe waters for missing man

Xavier Olivas
Xavier Olivas(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:57 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are searching Lake Tahoe for a California man who jumped off a boat Friday afternoon and has not been seen since.

Xavier Olivas, 69, of Yucca Valley, Calif., jumped off the boat in the Chimney Beach area at about 1 p.m. to swim to shore, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Olivas was wearing red shorts and a silver chain. The sheriff’s office described him as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone who knows of his location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-785-WCSO.

Assisting in the search are the U.S. Coast Guard, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District.

