Bicyclist hit, injured in west Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A bicyclist was struck Saturday near the Reno-Sparks border and was taken to the hospital for head injuries and injuries to the lower body, the Sparks Police Department said.

El Rancho Drive is closed near Oddie Boulevard until at least 2:30 p.m. for an investigation to determine what happened, police said.

The accident happened about 11:41 a.m. A vehicle on Oddie Boulevard going towards Wells Avenue make a right turn onto El Rancho Drive when the vehicle hit the bicyclist.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.