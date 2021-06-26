Advertisement

Bicyclist hit, injured in west Sparks

The scene at El Rancho Drive and Oddie Boulevard where a vehicle hit a bicyclist.
The scene at El Rancho Drive and Oddie Boulevard where a vehicle hit a bicyclist.(Abel Garcia/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:47 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A bicyclist was struck Saturday near the Reno-Sparks border and was taken to the hospital for head injuries and injuries to the lower body, the Sparks Police Department said.

El Rancho Drive is closed near Oddie Boulevard until at least 2:30 p.m. for an investigation to determine what happened, police said.

The accident happened about 11:41 a.m. A vehicle on Oddie Boulevard going towards Wells Avenue make a right turn onto El Rancho Drive when the vehicle hit the bicyclist.

