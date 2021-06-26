Beating the heat: why it’s becoming harder to find places to cool off

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - With high temperatures in the 100′s and 90′s for the foreseeable future many people around northern Nevada are looking to cool down at pools like the one at Red Hawk in Spanish Springs, but finding a spot to cool down is becoming increasingly more difficult.

“It has been crazy busy,” Red Hawk Golf and Resort Marketing Manager, Amanda Barham, said.

Everywhere you look around the Red Hawk swimming pool there are swimmers: adults, kids, and families. But using the pool requires a membership. Those went fast.

Barham says all 400 memberships are sold out.

“This is the busiest we’ve ever been so we’re happy to have the business and allow people to get back to normal safely,” she said.

Red Hawk isn’t the only place out of memberships. These hot temps combined with the winding down of the pandemic is giving families like the Robinson family every reason to be out and about.

“Having an opportunity to be with the family in the cooler temperatures in the pool as opposed to being at home just baking is good,” said father, Brooks.

Brooks and his wife, Angela, bring their kids to Red Hawk all the time. They got their memberships more than a month ago. Living nearby is a huge convenience for them.

“It’s nice to get out and even in the heat when you have water available to you it’s a huge game-changer.”

Not everyone will have access to a spot like Red Hawk. That’s where splash pads come into play.

There are two play parks in Reno-Sparks: one in North Valleys and another at Lazy 5 Park in Spanish Springs.

Anyone can get soaked as long as the facility isn’t at capacity.

