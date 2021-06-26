All Nevada BLM lands now subject to fire prevention order

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Bureau of Land Management has issued a fire prevention order for all its lands in Nevada, including a ban on fireworks, exploding targets and ammunition with steel components.

BLM Nevada Fire Management Officer Paul Petersen says the order effective Friday runs through Oct. 31.

He said its necessary because Nevada is experiencing record-dry conditions and much of the state is in severe drought.

The order makes it illegal to burn any explosive materials on BLM lands in Nevada.

Several areas in the agency’s Southern Nevada District are subject to additional restrictions prohibiting building campfires, using charcoal barbeques or stove fires and smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle.

