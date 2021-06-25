Advertisement

US seeks to bolster firefighter ranks as wildfires increase

Wildfires graphic
Wildfires graphic(Associated Press)
By KEITH RIDLER and MATTHEW BROWN/Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal to full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and increasing pay and benefits to make the jobs more attractive.

There’s a push in Congress to increase firefighter pay and convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers.

U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French told the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday that firefighters are underpaid.

With the number of fires this year already outpacing last year’s destruction, federal officials say they face a potential shortage of firefighters because of a low starting wage of $13 an hour.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)xz

Most Read

A female driver rolled her vehicle on S. Virginia St. near Parr Blvd. after leading deputies on...
Driver crashes vehicle after leading deputies on high speed chase
David Wilcox
Man allegedly recorded people in portable bathrooms at Reno Rodeo
Gary Schmidt
Reindeer Lodge demolition fine upheld
Anthony Gumia, left, and Heather Orr Gumina.
El Dorado County man pleads guilty to murdering his wife
NHP responds to a fatal crash on I-80 near Wadsworth.
Driver identified in fatal crash on I-80 near Wadsworth

Latest News

Inyo Creek Fire
Inyo Creek Fire 30% contained
Flashing police lights graphic.
Man killed in West St. shooting identified
Rendering of the Soulful Seeds community garden.
Soulful Seeds helping to rebuild lives through gardening
The event is on 4th of July in downtown Reno.
Community encouraged to sign up for first Great American Parade