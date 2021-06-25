Advertisement

Urban Roots adds medical staff for in-person programs

Urban Roots
Urban Roots(Urban Roots)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:26 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Protecting your kids while they learn about where their food comes from. Urban Roots is adding a medical team to its summer camps after the pandemic halted last year’s program.

“It’s a combination of education and community health for five to 13 year olds and it teaches them how to garden, how to think about healthy choices and food eating, and how to correctly take care of their compost and garbage,” Davin Fertitta, Urban Roots Camp Nurse said.

To ensure everyone’s wellbeing, the nonprofit welcomed new medical staff volunteers like Davin Fertitta, a UNR student studying medicine.

Fertitta added, “It’s a lot easier on our camp educators because, in previous years, they’ve had to do it all. They’ve had to do bandaids, wipe down wounds, help kids stay healthy, and it’s a lot easier for them to focus on the other kids and the camp, whereas I can just specifically help scraped knees and bumps and bruises.”

When children arrive at the farm, Fertitta helps check temperatures and makes sure they’re showing no signs of the Coronavirus.

“We’re helping parents ease their minds through COVID and making sure their kids stay healthy at the camp with other campers around them.”

Davin Fertitta, Camp Nurse at Urban Roots

So what happens if a student has symptoms?

“We’ll call the parents and make sure they get their child picked up within an hour, and then we sanitize every area where those children have been and everyone that that kid has been in contact with,” Fertitta said, “They have to let us know whether it’s a positive or a negative test, and if it’s negative, they can come back to camp that day or the next day, but if it’s positive, we have to wait until we do get a negative sign from them.”

Urban Roots bases its safety measures for staff and kids on Washoe County’s level of spread.

Fertitta added, “Right now because the transmission rate is moderate, all kids within three feet of each other have to be wearing masks, but past that or in certain water games, they’re off.”

Fertitta says it’s a vital role he’s honored to be in so that kids can continue learning to live a healthier lifestyle.

“I get sad to see kids hurt but I love to see kids finally happy.”

Davin Fertitta, Camp Nurse at Urban Roots

Currently, the remaining summer camps are full, but you can still help the organization thrive through its at-home gardening kit sales for kids and adults. Volunteers are also needed.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.
Downtown businesses concerned over proposed single-serve alcohol sales ordinance
A female driver rolled her vehicle on S. Virginia St. near Parr Blvd. after leading deputies on...
Driver crashes vehicle after leading deputies on high speed chase
Anthony Gumia, left, and Heather Orr Gumina.
El Dorado County man pleads guilty to murdering his wife
The scene o a lightning strike on the roof of a home in the 5000 block of Wine Cellar Drive in...
Lightning hits Sparks roof, but only minor flames
Coronavirus Delta Variant
17 COVID-19 Delta variants in Washoe County; Hunsberger Elementary has a cluster

Latest News

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Most Nevada workplaces can relax sanitation procedures
Gary Schmidt
Reindeer Lodge demolition fine upheld
Drive thru COVID Vaccination clinic at Wooster High School parking lot
Vaccination clinics held at school parking lots
Vaccine incentive graphic
Nevadans vaccinated at VA facilities eligible for vaccine prizes