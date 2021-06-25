A speeding vehicle, a grinding crash, lives changed forever

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At 38 Tina Samuels had survived a disabling neurological disease, welcomed a grandson to the world and was awaiting the birth of another. A good life, loved by others.

“She’d give the shirt off her back to anyone she could help,” says her brother Billy Carroll. “Sometimes that’s a downfall for Tina because she has a big, big heart and wears it on her sleeve.”

Monday June 14th, she and her boyfriend were driving home on Kietzke Lane shortly after one a.m. Security camera video shows a pickup apparently pursued by a police car speeding west on Vassar blowing through the red light striking their S-U-V on the passenger side, right where she was sitting.

The impact sent the S-U-V across the street into the edge of a parking lot. The Reno The policeman saw two men jump from the pickup and flee.

Tina Samuels and her friend had to be cut from the wreckage. He suffered a broken arm and leg. Her list of injuries is long and serious including injuries to internal organs, broken bones and brain damage.

“My sister may never speak, eat or walk or anything else ever again,” says Carroll. “We’re not even sure she will ever be conscious enough to know we’re by her bedside.”

She’s still in the hospital, her fate uncertain. Carroll says her family hasn’t given up hope, but even recovery leaves some difficult questions.

“I don’t know if my mother taking care of grandchildren and my sister who can’t take care of herself will be feasible. I don’t know if she will have to go to California and I take care of her. These are just questions. This accident will impact us and everyone else for many, many years, the rest of our lives.”

Meanwhile the man behind the wheel of the pickup remains at large. There’s a very active investigation. Police will say only they have identified a person of interest. No more.

“It’s just as tragic as a death,” says Carroll. “Everybody that’s involved in this, including the people driving that stolen truck, lives have changed forever.”

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page for those who may want to help. https://gofund.me/e1caa025

