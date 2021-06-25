Reno police cite 37 in distracted driving crack down

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department said it cited 37 distracted drivers Thursday in a distracted driving operation.

The five officers working in areas that have seen the highest concentration of distracted drivers also gave 10 warnings.

Nevada law prohibits drivers from using cell phones to talk or text, “Distracted driving is not limited to cell phone use when driving,” the police department said in a statement. “It could also be anything that takes the driver’s attention off the roadway creating a hazardous situation.”

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant that paid for the operation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.