Reno airport says parking is full, travelers should catch a ride to the airport

Reno-Tahoe International Airport logo.
Reno-Tahoe International Airport logo.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Parking capacity at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport has reached the critical stage and the airport asks travelers to get rides to the airport through Monday.

“The airport is recommending travelers use an alternative means of transportation such as Uber, Lyft, taxi, public transportation or catch a ride with a friend or relative,” the airport said in a statement.

The airport expects more than 15,000 passengers a day. That will mean parking will be full. Travelers should also expect longer lines at check-in and at security checkpoints.

Other recommendations:

  • Arrive at least two hours prior to the originally scheduled departure time
  • Expedite the security screening process by emptying pockets, removing shoes, electronic devices, jackets, food and liquids not to exceed 3 ounces.
  • Download boarding passes at home and keep cell phones charged for airline alerts

The airport attributed the surge to pent-up demand from the pandemic and the addition of other destinations.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

