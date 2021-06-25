Reno Aces to hold biggest event in Greater Nevada Field history

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces are on the road for the next two weeks, but the organization is not taking any time off.

“It’s vital to the success of the business,” said Aces COO Doug Raftery about the club hosting events during road trips.

The largest private gathering in the history of Greater Nevada Field goes down Friday to bring in revenue when the Aces are out of town. From Nitro Circus, to concerts, to ice skating, to haunted houses, the extra revenue helps with the longevity of the club.

“You are on a professional and major league baseball quality surface hosting a party with a humongous video board and a 200 foot LED ribbon board in the background,” Raftery said of groups who have events at Greater Nevada Field. “I don’t know if photos can come out any better or video if you’re going to grab that anywhere else in town.”

Aces COO Doug Raftery says there is some carry over from working a baseball game to hosting events, but every plan is different.

“There’s just a lot of moving parts that you don’t have the same cadence of a normal routine for the events than you do a baseball game.”

When someone wants to throw a party the Aces bring in their event coordinator and contract out other companies to set up, cater, and run the event.

Friday’s party means hours of laying field flooring to protect the brand new outfield. Setting up a stage for live music and bringing in carnival games also takes time. Raftery is just glad events get to happen again.

“It’s awesome to get back to a new normal,” he said. “It’s one of those things that we’ve been yearning for about a year and a half now.”

To hold a private event at Greater Nevada Field, email the Aces at info@renoaces.com.

