Reindeer Lodge demolition fine upheld

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -the owner of the Reindeer Lodge for not getting the proper asbestos maintenance paperwork before demolishing the Mount Rose Highway facility.

The facility dates to the 1950s and collapsed under the heavy snows of 2017.

Owner Gary Schmidt told KOLO 8 Now News in 2013 in the lodge’s heydays it had musical acts like Elvin Bishop, Eric Burdon and the Animals, Elton John, Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker and Leon Russell.

Schmidt was cited by air quality staff for doing demolition without getting the proper permitting and sampling, which the Washoe County Air Pollution Hearing Board upheld after two hours of deliberations in April.

They found that from May 2020 to August 2020 the majority of the Reindeer Lodge was demolished without notifying air quality authorities.

Two people asked the board Wednesday to delay the decision, but the board declined.

Roger Edwards, a retired Washoe County planning commissioner and a retired general contractor, said the situation was almost impossible to resolve. Edwards said he helped work on the Reindeer Lodge project.

“The mitigation for this project is impossible,” Edwards told the board. “It was a collapsed building. You can’t mitigate asbestos when it’s mixed in with rubble piled 8 feet deep.”

