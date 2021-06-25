Nevada Air Guard activating air tankers early to fight fires

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada Air National Guard is activating its airlift wing with air tankers more than a month sooner than last fire season to help fight wildland blazes that already have burned more than 780 square miles across 11 western states.

The National Interagency Fire Center requested one C-130 aircraft and aircrew from the 152nd Airlift Wing in Reno.

The wing’s commander says the activation highlights the military’s role in assisting in firefighting efforts, especially with big fires coming earlier than usual across the West.

The specially fitted C-130 cargo compartments can drop up to 3,000 gallons of water or fire retardant in six seconds.

This activation highlights the important role the military plays in assisting federal, civilian firefighting efforts, especially with that need coming much earlier this year than past years to combat increased fire activity across the American West. The 152nd Airlift Wing embraces this incredibly vital domestic operations mission and our ability to help save life and property threatened by wildland fires.