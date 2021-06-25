Advertisement

Nevada Air Guard activating air tankers early to fight fires

A fire line inches closer to a farm in northern California owned by Nevada Air National Guard...
A fire line inches closer to a farm in northern California owned by Nevada Air National Guard Maj. Ricardo Bravo. Bravo is a navigator for the 152nd Airlift Wing. The 152nd will replace the 145th Airlift Wing in the next few years as a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems unit, the National Guard Bureau announced last month. A C-130 is dropping fire retardant.(Sgt. Emerson Marcus/152nd Airlift Wing.)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:17 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Nevada Air National Guard is activating its airlift wing with air tankers more than a month sooner than last fire season to help fight wildland blazes that already have burned more than 780 square miles across 11 western states.

The National Interagency Fire Center requested one C-130 aircraft and aircrew from the 152nd Airlift Wing in Reno.

The wing’s commander says the activation highlights the military’s role in assisting in firefighting efforts, especially with big fires coming earlier than usual across the West.

The specially fitted C-130 cargo compartments can drop up to 3,000 gallons of water or fire retardant in six seconds.

An Airman from the 152nd Airlift Wing participates in the Operation Mustang exercise held at...
An Airman from the 152nd Airlift Wing participates in the Operation Mustang exercise held at Nevada Air National Guard base in Reno, Nev. on March. 3, 2018. The aircraft is a C-130.(Baylee Hunt /152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

