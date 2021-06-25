Most Nevada workplaces can relax sanitation procedures

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada workplaces can begin cleaning most surfaces with soap and detergent rather than disinfectants that kill the coronavirus.

The state Occupational Safety and Health Administration said on Thursday that workplaces where no people are suspected to have COVID-19 can relax their procedures.

They also announced they plan to align different workplace requirements for health care facilities with the federal guidelines that require prevention plans that address vaccines and testing.

The updated guidelines come as infection rates remain low but hit a slight uptick. More than half of Nevada’s population ages 12 and older has been vaccinated. Nevada reported 448 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths on Thursday.

