Dry lightning: Days that put firefighters on edge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two kinds of days tend to produce wildfires. First, red flag days, dry conditions with winds. They tend to produce the kind of human caused fires we’ve seen in recent weeks.

And then there are days like these.

“Today’s the other side of the coin,” says Ryan Elliott, Battalion Chief for the Bureau of Land Management’s Carson District, “where Mother Nature has the capacity to start ten, 11, 12, 15 even 20 fires all at one time with lightning strikes separated by 20-30 miles. When you only have five engines covering the district you can get overwhelmed pretty quick.”

The potential for a lot of fires at once is just one challenge. A lightning strike on a single tree may smolder undetected for days. Elliott says firefighters call them sleepers and they can slumber for days.

“But without wind to spread it, they’re not going anywhere. So that fire will hang out in the tree for three or four days unyil it gets some wind on it and that’s generally when we’ll get a fire report.”

And while fires caused by human activity, by definition tend to show up in readily accessible areas, fires on these days are different. Wednesday’s lightning did spark a fire at a Sparks home, but that was an exception. It’s more likely to hit a ridge top, a tall tree high on a mountainside.

“It seems like anyway it’s always in the roughest terrain in the worst place if it’s a lightning strike for us to try to get to it.”

So on days like this, firefighters are studying their weather briefings, making plans, pre-staging crews and equipment in areas most likely to be hit.

“If we’ve got lightning maybe coming from the south moving north, we’ll have our resources prepositioned so that when those lightning strikes come down they’re able to get on those fires.”

This is happening as fuel conditions are approaching those we usually see later in the summer and the heavier fuels most at risk from lightning caused fires are drying. The weeks ahead could be dangerous.

Expect the state BLM to announce a list of fire restrictions on public lands tomorrow. The Carson District will add more next week.

