Community encouraged to sign up for first Great American Parade

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - People can still sign up for the first 4th of July parade in downtown Reno. Organizer of the Great American Parade, Brighton Denison said this will be the first of its kind in Reno. The parade is on the same weekend as the Great American Craft Fair and American Auto Show in Wingfield Park.

Denison said families, friends, organizations, and businesses can get festive with the red, white, and blue theme. “I think people are excited to get out and I think we as a community need something family oriented, somewhere you can bring the kids, bring your grandma if you want and everyone can have a good time. There is something for everybody.”

There’s a $25 fee to sign up for the parade. It will take place between Sands Casino and Court Street heading southbound on Arlington.

Watching the parade is free. For more information click here.

