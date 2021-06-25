Advertisement

Community encouraged to sign up for first Great American Parade

The event is on 4th of July in downtown Reno.
The event is on 4th of July in downtown Reno.
The event is on 4th of July in downtown Reno.(Great American Parade)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - People can still sign up for the first 4th of July parade in downtown Reno. Organizer of the Great American Parade, Brighton Denison said this will be the first of its kind in Reno. The parade is on the same weekend as the Great American Craft Fair and American Auto Show in Wingfield Park.

Denison said families, friends, organizations, and businesses can get festive with the red, white, and blue theme. “I think people are excited to get out and I think we as a community need something family oriented, somewhere you can bring the kids, bring your grandma if you want and everyone can have a good time. There is something for everybody.”

There’s a $25 fee to sign up for the parade. It will take place between Sands Casino and Court Street heading southbound on Arlington.

Watching the parade is free. For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female driver rolled her vehicle on S. Virginia St. near Parr Blvd. after leading deputies on...
Driver crashes vehicle after leading deputies on high speed chase
David Wilcox
Man allegedly recorded people in portable bathrooms at Reno Rodeo
Anthony Gumia, left, and Heather Orr Gumina.
El Dorado County man pleads guilty to murdering his wife
NHP responds to a fatal crash on I-80 near Wadsworth.
Driver identified in fatal crash on I-80 near Wadsworth
Camilah and mom, left, and fire responders who helped deliver her alongside Interstate 80.
First responders deliver baby alongside I-80

Latest News

Urban Roots
Urban Roots adds medical staff for in-person programs
Nevada wildfire
Dry Lightning Creates Wildfire Fears
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Most Nevada workplaces can relax sanitation procedures
A fire line inches closer to a farm in northern California owned by Nevada Air National Guard...
Nevada Air Guard activating air tankers early to fight fires