World Champion tie-down roper Shane Hanchey back to work after bumpy 2020

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Like just about everyone, Shane Hanchey had his life snatched up from under him by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was actually supposed to compete the very next day. I remember like it was yesterday,” said Hanchey, the 2013 PRCA World Champion in tie-down roping. “I was in the practice pin when we got that call.”

The rodeo Hanchey was headed to in Houston was canceled and soon the many scheduled in the weeks following would suffer the same fate as the pandemic paused life for virtually all.

“It dang sure put a lot of things in perspective for you, really quick, you know?” said Hanchey.

Lucky for the Louisiana native, he has another source of income in the form of a food trailer. Bo’s Boil & Geaux serves up boiled crawfish, shrimp, etoufee and gumbo.

Hanchey and his wife - who now reside in Texas - opened it in 2018

“I knew I had to lean on it considerably when we couldn’t make a living roping,” said Hanchey. “With these restaurants shut down. these people could get out of the house, get some food and go back home and eat.”

In addition to the hardships brought by the pandemic, Hanchey had to deal with devastation in his hometown of Sulphur, LA, which took some of the worst damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Hanchey’s hometown barn was nearly leveled and multiple trees were uprooted around his childhood home.

“(It was) a category four,” remembers Hanchey. “The most destructive hurricane to ever hit Lousiana.”

“We’re still recovering to this day.”

A full rodeo schedule should help restore normalcy, as Hanchey sits atop the tie-down roping standings having earned over $90,000 as of the Reno Rodeo. And there’s lot more to go before December’s National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, which Hanchey won in 2020 when the event moved to Arlington, TX for a year.

But as he aims for a second world title, the 31-year-old sees the bigger picture following a year of turmoil, saying “you never know what you have until it’s taken away.”

“There’s a lot more to life than backing into a corner and roping for a gold buckle,” said Hanchey. “Seeing people get back to normal makes my heart happy.”

