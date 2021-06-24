Vaccination clinics held at school parking lots

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It doesn’t get much easier than this. Cars are directed to the inside parking lot. Once there, drivers and or their passengers are asked some medical questions. The vaccines are then drawn up, and then administered to all, some, or just one person inside the car.

Denise Joseph says she showed up today at the encouragement of her 11-year old son.

“I think I was for a awhile ever since the vaccine started, I didn’t think I was going to get it, to be honest with you,” says Joseph. “But, just looking back at all the vaccines we’ve had as kids you know. Just kind of feeling a little ashamed that I wasn’t doing my part, wanted to set a good example for my son,” she says.

Joseph says her son has shown a huge interest in getting the vaccine, and will get the shot when he turns 12--that’s July 7th.

The lines weren’t incredibly long. But people did wait perhaps five minutes to get their shot. This is the third such clinic this week for health district workers.

Coincidentally this last drive-thru clinic of the week happened just one day after a Delta Variant cluster was discovered within a local family where the children attended a local elementary school.

“So school children are a little more vulnerable to the variants coming into our community,” says Susie Deller, the vaccination supervisor. “So, we would really like to get them protected. The vaccine does protect against the variant as well,” she says. Deller says .

Interest in the COVID vaccine has waned over the months. But that doesn’t mean she and her team are any less committed to getting as many vaccines administered as possible. The pandemic has not been defeated and the only way to get the upper hand she says is more shots in arms.

Expect more clinics like these to pop-up all over Washoe County--tomorrow a walk-up clinic will take place at Food Truck Friday in Idlewild Park.

At this clinic, drivers and passengers are asked to park their cars for about 15 minutes to make sure there are no major side effects to the vaccine. Workers sign them up for the second shot in three weeks before they drive away.

Waiting in her car with her son Joseph says.” It’s the easiest things I’ve done in a long time.”

