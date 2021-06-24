Thursday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Today is on track to be a more widespread thunderstorm day for much of the Sierra and Western Nevada. Expect that potential through the afternoon and evening. Moisture levels will increase with locally heavy rain and flooding possible from slow moving storms over the region. Strong gusty storm outflows could also produce areas of blowing dust. Additional storms are possible Friday, with favored areas being in the Eastern Sierra. Anyone with outdoor plans should have a plan B.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

