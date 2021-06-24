Nevadans vaccinated at VA facilities eligible for vaccine prizes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevadans who received COVID-19 vaccinations from Veterans Administration facilities are eligible to receive some of the $5 million in prizes given away as part of Vax Nevada Days.

Drawings are held every Thursday from July 8 through Aug.26. The last drawing is for the $1 million grand prize.

Here are the other prizes:

149 cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $250,000 (Nevadans 18+)

135 college savings accounts for post-secondary education ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 (Nevadans 12-17)

Nevada state park annual entrance permits (all Nevadans)

Nevada fishing licenses (all Nevadans)

Every Nevadan 12 years old o older who has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into Vax Nevada Days.

To ensure the privacy of veterans and those receiving their vaccines at VA facilities, each participant will be entered into Vax Nevada Days using a randomly assigned unique identifier code. No personally identifiable information, such as name, birthday, or Social Security numbers, will be shared with anyone outside of VA. Winners will be contacted by VA staff.

