Advertisement

Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed, authorities say

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:34 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

The building is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, near Miami.

Fire officials said more than 80 fire rescue units, Technical Rescue Teams and municipal fire departments are on the scene. Miami Beach police are also assisting.

The department has not said what may have caused the building to collapse.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-serve liquor bottles at a downtown Reno convenience store.
Downtown businesses concerned over proposed single-serve alcohol sales ordinance
Brent Boynton
Brent Boynton, former KOLO anchor remembered
Kevin Critor
Arson suspect found with $50,000 in stolen fire equipment
Coronavirus Delta Variant
17 COVID-19 Delta variants in Washoe County; Hunsberger Elementary has a cluster
Anthony Gumia, left, and Heather Orr Gumina.
El Dorado County man pleads guilty to murdering his wife

Latest News

A multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed.
Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed
In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing.
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
What should I know about the delta variant?