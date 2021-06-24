Man allegedly recorded people in portable bathrooms at Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is in custody after he allegedly cut holes in portable bathrooms at the Reno Rodeo and recorded people using them.

David Wilcox, 51, was arrested June 20, 2021 after a victim told deputies at the Livestock Events Center that he had been recorded while using the bathroom by someone in a neighboring porta potty. Deputies approached Wilcox after he exited the porta potty and discovered that he had an active warrant out of Reno Justice Court and arrested him.

The damage to the portable bathrooms is estimated to be between $6,000-$7,000. The portable bathrooms were located and swapped-out by the rental company.

Wilcox was booked on one felony count of peering, peeping or spying through the dwelling of another while in possession of a deadly weapon at the time of violation; and with one felony count of destruction of property where the value of loss is $5,000 or more.

After obtaining a warrant, detectives uncovered dozens of videos of adult, male genitalia all from inside portable bathrooms on devices owned by Wilcox, and the devices were on him when he was initially taken into custody. The videos were recorded during the Friday night and Saturday night Rodeo events.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said none of the victims can be identified and all victims are believed to be adult men.

Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office add booked Wilcox with an additional 61 charges on June 24, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.