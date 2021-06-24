Lightning hits Sparks roof, but only minor flames

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Lightning struck the roof of a home at the south end of Spanish Springs Valley on Wednesday but did not set the house on fire.

The roof was still smoldering in the 5000 block of Wine Cellar Drive when the Sparks Fire Department arrived but the fire did not spread into the attic.

Crews quickly put out the smoldering flames. They removed roof tiles to confirm there was no fire in the attic.

A family at home at the time evacuated after the lightning strike but no one was hurt and the fire displaced no one.

The fire department called the damage minor.

