First responders deliver baby alongside I-80

Camilah and mom, left, and fire responders who helped deliver her alongside Interstate 80.
Camilah and mom, left, and fire responders who helped deliver her alongside Interstate 80.(IAFF Local 4227)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:45 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) -Pyramid Lake firefighters and Storey County firefighters who belong to International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4227 helped deliver a baby girl Wednesday afternoon.

Camilah made it to USA Parkway and Interstate 80 when she decided to make her appearance, Local 4227 reported.

“Mom and baby are both healthy and as cute as ever!” the union said.

