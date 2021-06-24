First responders deliver baby alongside I-80

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) -Pyramid Lake firefighters and Storey County firefighters who belong to International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4227 helped deliver a baby girl Wednesday afternoon.

Camilah made it to USA Parkway and Interstate 80 when she decided to make her appearance, Local 4227 reported.

“Mom and baby are both healthy and as cute as ever!” the union said.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.