El Dorado County man pleads guilty to murdering his wife

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -An El Dorado County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his wife on July 16, 2019.

Anthony John Gumina, 48, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 3 for first degree murder and two counts of domestic violence for the death of Heather Orr Gumina. He could receive a life sentence.

Anthony Gumina admitted in open court he slammed her down on the floor and used his forearm to hold Heather Gumina’s right arm over her head and also pressed on her throat at the same time until she stopped breathing.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said Anthony Gumina blamed Heather Gumina for hurting his pride and honor.

The district attorney’s office said there were prior crimes of violence by him against his wife. They lived in Pleasant Valley, Calif., southeast of Placerville.

On July 15, 2019, he broke her collarbone but instead of calling authorities she texted her mother that he tried to kill her by strangling her several times, prosecutors said. The next morning the couple argued in front of her mother and after her mother left he killed her, the district attorney’s office said.

Gumina originally claimed she took off and was missing. Three days later detectives found her buried in several feet of dirt. She was wrapped in carpet with a noose around her neck. She was still wearing her hospital identification bracelet, smock and sling, the district attorney’s office said.

