Driver crashes vehicle after leading deputies on high speed chase

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a crash following a brief high speed chase Wednesday night.

Investigators say Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a white SUV shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Parr Boulevard. The driver was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, so deputies decided to call off the chase.

Moments later, deputies came upon the crashed vehicle on S. Virginia Street near Parr. RPD officials say the driver overcorrected and rolled her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to face several charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.