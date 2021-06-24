Bridging the gap between minorities and our health care system

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Student Outreach Clinic at the University of Nevada, Reno is providing services that are helping to bridge the gap between minorities and our medical systems.

The clinics that take place at the Family Medicine Center at the university have been making health services easier for Northern Nevadan’s since the 90′s. They offer free clinics three to four times a month. Dr. Aaron Dieringer, a Physician at UNR said he and his team have identified that family planning services are becoming a major need in our community.

“We have been able to offer IUDs as well as vasectomy’s for patients, it’s been pretty well received by the community,” Dr. Dieringer said. “We have a lot of folks who wouldn’t otherwise have access to it, so we are excited to be able to offer that as well.”

These services are possible because of a $3 million grant they have received from the state. Samantha Palacios, Student Outreach Clinic Community Relations Officer said there is a major demand for these services, especially within our Latino community.

“Having a clinic where the entire purpose is only to be able to take care of you in whatever capacity we have, I think that gives our community more confidence to come in and be seen,” said Palacios.

When it comes to providing family planning services, Palacios said language and financial challenges are barriers.

“Everyone within our community, whether it be Latinx community or another minority, knows that this is a safe space for them to come, get education on their health care and get the services they need,” said Palacios.

The Student Outreach Clinic is meeting critical needs, one clinic at a time. Their efforts help rebuild trust in our health care systems and remove worries that lead many to neglect essential care.

