40 cows escape LA suburb slaughterhouse, 1 charges family

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) - Forty cows have escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging a family.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says cows were reported on the streets of Pico Rivera Tuesday evening after a gate at a meatpacking facility was left open.

The herd made its way to a neighborhood where one cow charged four members of a family, knocking them to the ground.

A deputy shot the animal and the family was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Thirty-eight cows were captured and one was still missing early Wednesday.

