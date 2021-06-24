Advertisement

40 cows escape LA suburb slaughterhouse, 1 charges family

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:23 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) - Forty cows have escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging a family.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says cows were reported on the streets of Pico Rivera Tuesday evening after a gate at a meatpacking facility was left open.

The herd made its way to a neighborhood where one cow charged four members of a family, knocking them to the ground.

A deputy shot the animal and the family was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Thirty-eight cows were captured and one was still missing early Wednesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sean Steinberg
Suspect arrested in downtown Reno shooting
Zachary Minissale
NDOT shooting suspect linked to Nevada City murder
Brent Boynton
Brent Boynton, former KOLO anchor remembered
Epimegnio Romero-Jimenez was arrested by WCSO deputies after large amounts of meth and fentanyl...
Large amount of meth and fentanyl pills found during traffic stop
Near baggage claim at Reno Tahoe Airport
Two hour recommendation in place at Reno Tahoe Aiport

Latest News

Los Angeles cattle excape
Cows Escape Los Angeles Slaughterhouse
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Carson City School District in need of employees
Carson City School District in need of employees
Anthony Gumia, left, and Heather Orr Gumina.
El Dorado County man pleads guilty to murdering his wife