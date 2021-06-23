Wednesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ll see light breezy winds this afternoon with Isolated storms are possible today. While the best chances are mainly near and east of Highway 95 in Nevada, a few storms could form westward near Reno, Tahoe, and Carson City. Thursday has the better potential of a more widespread thunderstorm day for much of the Sierra and Western Nevada. Moisture levels will increase so local heavy rain and flooding is possible from slow moving storms Thursday.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

