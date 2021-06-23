Advertisement

Tahoe Fund raising money for new Tunnel Creek Singletrack

The organization will help build the Tunnel Creek Singletrack to relieve overflow and create a safer trail.
The organization will help build the Tunnel Creek Singletrack to relieve overflow and create a safer trail.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Tahoe Fund is raising money to create a new track that connects to popular recreation areas like the iconic Flume Trail. According to Crew Stover there’s growing concern from hikers and bicyclists using the Tunnel Creek Trail which connects to the Flume system, Tahoe Rim and East Shore Trails.

Stover said riders have been known to go over their handlebars due to the gravel and deep sand. He said its time for upgrades, “The loose sandy descent coming down from the Flume system on Tunnel Creek road has created user conflict for years, but now with the increases with outdoor recreation we are seeing these issues more often.”

The organization will help build the Tunnel Creek Singletrack to relieve overflow and create a safer trail. It’s a 2.3 mile multi-use track that provides users with a less stressful alternative when descending. Every dollar donated will be matched by the Spaht family until the campaign goal of $50,000 is reached.

Stover said Basin stakeholders have secured an $80,000 grant from Nevada State Parks through the recreation trails program for Phase 1 of the project.

Once funds are raised, Phase 1 is set to begin in August.

The trail is expected to open Fall of 2022.

To donate click here.

