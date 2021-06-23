Search on for suspect in Homewood murder investigation

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a Lake Tahoe area murder.

Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Homewood area around 10 p.m. on June 5, 2021. They found 70-year-old Robert Spohr dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video around the property at the time of the murder. He was wearing a dark hoodie, white sweatpants, a backpack and neck gaiter.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect can remain anonymous and call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or go online to secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.