Search on for suspect in Homewood murder investigation

Surveillance image of murder suspect.
Surveillance image of murder suspect.(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:14 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in a Lake Tahoe area murder.

Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Homewood area around 10 p.m. on June 5, 2021. They found 70-year-old Robert Spohr dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video around the property at the time of the murder. He was wearing a dark hoodie, white sweatpants, a backpack and neck gaiter.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspect can remain anonymous and call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or go online to secretwitness.com.

