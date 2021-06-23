Advertisement

Public invited to combat sex trafficking

Voice of Hope combats sex trafficking through education
By Noah Bond
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:11 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Freedom Driver’s Project set up a mobile exhibit to educate, equip, and empower you about the realities of sex trafficking.

You can get the insights that will help you identify the signs of this crime by going to the Livestock Event Center during the Reno Rodeo at 1350 north Wells Avenue in Reno.

Walk to the Freedom Drivers Project from Tuesday, June 22 through Friday, June 25 between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The mobile display will teach you specific steps you can take to combat this horrific crime starting with your own children.

They’re at risk if they’re talking with strangers on the Internet.

”More and more traffickers are grooming their victims online because everybody is online and so we need to be aware of what our children are doing online telling them not to communicate with people they don’t know,” said Truckers Against Trafficking Systems Administrator, Susan Dold.

More than 5,000 people are sold for sex every month in Nevada, according to  the Nevada Trucking Association & Truckers Against Trafficking.

Sex trafficking is the second largest global organized crime.

Over 300,000 children are exploited through prostitution each year earning their pimp about $200,000 a year.

