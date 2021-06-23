Advertisement

One Nevada church settles, other pressing COVID-19 lawsuit

The lawsuit argues that if businesses like casinos are able to reopen, that they should be able...
The lawsuit argues that if businesses like casinos are able to reopen, that they should be able to as well.(The Calvary Chapel of Dayton Valley)
By SCOTT SONNER/Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:53 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The state has agreed to pay $175,000 in legal fees to settle a lawsuit with a rural Nevada church over COVID-19 capacity caps on religious gatherings that a U.S. appeals court found illegal in December.

But a second church in Las Vegas is continuing to press for a court order declaring Gov. Steve Sisolak’s earlier limits unconstitutional.

No COVID-19 restrictions have been in place since June 1.

The Board of Examiners approved the $175,000 payment to Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley east of Reno earlier this month. Lawyers for Calvary Chapel Lone Mountain in Las Vegas filed a motion June 11 seeking permission to amend its ongoing complaint.

