Nevada Highway Patrol joins in effort to curb 100mph+ speeding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Highway Patrol and state patrols from 11 other states are doing a joint speed education and enforcement from Friday through Sunday.

The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition reports seeing a surge in people driving 100mph or faster.

“Excess speed is a major factor contributing to serious and fatal crashes for drivers of all ages, along with speeding-related vehicle rollovers,” the NHP said in a statement.

Those dates were chosen to try to curb reckless driving for the Fourth of July Weekend.

The coalition includes:

Arizona Department of Public Safety

California Highway Patrol

Colorado State Patrol

Idaho State Police

Montana Highway Patrol

Nevada Highway Patrol

North Dakota Highway Patrol

Oregon State Police

South Dakota Highway Patrol

Utah Highway Patrol

Washington State Patrol

Wyoming Highway Patrol

