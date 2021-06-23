Nevada Highway Patrol joins in effort to curb 100mph+ speeding
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Highway Patrol and state patrols from 11 other states are doing a joint speed education and enforcement from Friday through Sunday.
The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition reports seeing a surge in people driving 100mph or faster.
“Excess speed is a major factor contributing to serious and fatal crashes for drivers of all ages, along with speeding-related vehicle rollovers,” the NHP said in a statement.
Those dates were chosen to try to curb reckless driving for the Fourth of July Weekend.
The coalition includes:
- Arizona Department of Public Safety
- California Highway Patrol
- Colorado State Patrol
- Idaho State Police
- Montana Highway Patrol
- Nevada Highway Patrol
- North Dakota Highway Patrol
- Oregon State Police
- South Dakota Highway Patrol
- Utah Highway Patrol
- Washington State Patrol
- Wyoming Highway Patrol
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.