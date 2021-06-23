Advertisement

Nevada Highway Patrol joins in effort to curb 100mph+ speeding

Speed limit enforcement graphic
Speed limit enforcement graphic(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Highway Patrol and state patrols from 11 other states are doing a joint speed education and enforcement from Friday through Sunday.

The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition reports seeing a surge in people driving 100mph or faster.

“Excess speed is a major factor contributing to serious and fatal crashes for drivers of all ages, along with speeding-related vehicle rollovers,” the NHP said in a statement.

Those dates were chosen to try to curb reckless driving for the Fourth of July Weekend.

The coalition includes:

  • Arizona Department of Public Safety
  • California Highway Patrol
  • Colorado State Patrol
  • Idaho State Police
  • Montana Highway Patrol
  • Nevada Highway Patrol
  • North Dakota Highway Patrol
  • Oregon State Police
  • South Dakota Highway Patrol
  • Utah Highway Patrol
  • Washington State Patrol
  • Wyoming Highway Patrol

The Nevada Highway patrol released this collection of images showing speeders at extreme speeds.
The Nevada Highway patrol released this collection of images showing speeders at extreme speeds.(Nevada Highway Patrol)

