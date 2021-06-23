Advertisement

Heller appears at GOP events while weighing run for governor

Then-Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks at an event on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Henderson, Nev....
Then-Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks at an event on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By MICHELLE L. PRICE/Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller is testing out a potential run for Nevada governor next year, speaking to rural county Republicans at two events this month alongside announced candidates.

Heller, a Republican who lost his reelection in 2018, spoke at a June 12 dinner in Elko hosted by the county Republican Party along with other Republicans running for the state’s top office.

One attendee says Heller acknowledged he is considering a run for governor.

He made a similar appearance last weekend at a GOP dinner in Churchill County.

The former senator has kept a low profile since losing reelection in 2018 to Democrat Jacky Rosen. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sean Steinberg
Suspect arrested in downtown Reno shooting
Zachary Minissale
NDOT shooting suspect linked to Nevada City murder
Brent Boynton
Brent Boynton, former KOLO anchor remembered
Epimegnio Romero-Jimenez was arrested by WCSO deputies after large amounts of meth and fentanyl...
Large amount of meth and fentanyl pills found during traffic stop
Near baggage claim at Reno Tahoe Airport
Two hour recommendation in place at Reno Tahoe Aiport

Latest News

Source: AP
Reno lawyer present at insurrection announces governor bid
Gov. Sisolak has signed the bill to make Nevada the first Presidential Primary state.
Gov. Sisolak signs bill to make Nevada the first Presidential Primary state
Nevada Democrats bypass state party, deepen internal split
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general