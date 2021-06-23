Carson City dragnet for feral dogs

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - In the one picture we have of them, they could be three loved pets on a afternoon outing. and--given other circumstances--that’s just what they might be.

But at the moment, these three dogs are wanted fugitives with a record of bad deeds behind them.

Goats, chickens, dogs, cats have been attacked,” says Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong. The deer population that roams here in this town has been attacked numerous times.”

In fact, last Friday night their crime spree resulted in the death of one deer and the mauling of another. A jogger on Mountain near the cemetery discovered the carnage and summoned authorities. It appeared for a moment their pursuers might have had them cornered, but.....“the control officers approach the dogs, they scatter,” said Furlong. They are very intelligent.”

So, the search continues and as the sheriff’s office and, the dogs remain at large. Where is anyone’s guess. They’ve been seen at the south end of town and the north and they are apparently staying out of sight in the heat of the day.

The dogs haven’t been aggressive toward human beings, but, Furlong says, that possibility remains a concern. “That somebody will inadvertently at the wrong time will be near them and they will be in a feeding frenzy or something else. luck will run out and somebody will get injured.”

As unusual as this threat is, Carson City has some previous experience.. A couple of years ago a similar pack was roaming the city. The destruction stopped when the alpha male in that group was captured.

“He was transported away from the area, so we don’t have that familiarity to deal with and he was adopted out.” It’s thought today’s pack may be descended from those dogs.

The plan is to do the same this time. Capture the dogs and--if possible--socialize them. If possible, it’s never been the intent, Furlong says, to destroy the dogs. Given the chance, he argues, the youngest one especially could make a great famly pet.

“Dogs are wonderful, wonderful creatures. you might want to call these dogs victims of society. they’ve been left homeless. they’re not being fed. they’re not being cared for. so you get what you got.”

In the meantime, the concern is not only the destruction the dogs might cause, but someone taking their own action mistaking someone’s pet for the guilty party or putting others in danger.

So, the advice: the same as any dragnet. If seen, do not approach, call authorities, In this case (775) 887-COPS.

