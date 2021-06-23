Brent Boynton, former KOLO anchor remembered

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A “Celebration of Life” for a much-loved news anchor at KOLO 8 News Now.

A packed house filled with friends, family, colleagues and neighbors of Brent Boynton gathered at the Western Heritage Interpretive Center this afternoon.

Boynton worked as the main anchor at KOLO from 1997 to 2010. His voice and personality were unmatched in the Reno Market where he arrived from Amarillo Texas back in 1993. He taught journalism at the Reynolds School of Journalism at UNR. He received a Masters Degree in Mass Communications from the University Of Texas. He was always mentoring anyone young or old about how to be a great communicator and always appreciated those who wanted to become a part of or learn more about television news.

“My son while he was a student, at the University of Nevada Journalism School got a job starting out as a teleprompter at Channel 8,” said Dave Bianchi. “And when there was a social event of some sort, Brent always made it a point to come over and say hello to us. That’s the kind of guy Brent was,” said Bianchi.

Corey Bond told the group Boynton was one of his best friends. The two met Bond said as Boynton was picking up his mother at the airport. As time went on Bond told Boynton he was always fascinated with the news.

“He said, why don’t you come to Channel 8 and watch, and I said are you kidding?” Bond told the group. “He said no, He said come and watch…sat in front of the Channel 8 Logo and it was the coolest things that I ever got to do,” said Bond.

It was that generosity that was told over and over during the memorial service. Neighbors talked of Boynton bringing food to their homes when a loved one was sick. Colleagues remembered Boynton’s eagerness to share good practices, proper protocols, and truth instead of speculation.

His last job was with The Reno Housing Authority as its Community Outreach Coordinator. He enjoyed the work as he saw how the organization changed people’s lives for the better.

Boynton died unexpectedly of COVID on November 24, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Patty, and son Nick. Boynton’s former co-anchor Jennifer Burton read a statement from Patty Boynton who said her husband’s death has been unbearable.

“Even if we are apart, I will always be with you,” the statement read. Burton continued, “and Patty says, and Brent will always be with me, until I get to be with him.”

Brent Boynton was 63 years old.

Memorials can be made in Boynton’s name to “Books for Kids” c/o Sparks High School Education Alliance of Washoe County. “Make a Wish of Northern Nevada,” “Step 1 of Reno, " The Eddy House,” “Foodbank of Northern Nevada,” “The Salvation Army,” or any of the myriad of non-profits who touch, mend and save lives daily.

