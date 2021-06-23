Arson suspect found with $50,000 in stolen fire equipment

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Dayton man is facing several charges including arson and impersonating a public officer after investigators found thousands of dollars worth of stolen fire equipment at his home.

State Fire Marshal investigators and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Kevin Critor on Monday, June 14 while he was allegedly attempting to start a fire at Cash Drive and Carry Way in the Mound House area. Criton is believed to be linked to a vehicle fire that happened in that same area a week prior.

During his arrest, deputies found he had a gun on him and a firefighter badge.

After executing a search warrant, investigators found more than $50,000 worth of fire equipment stolen from fire stations in Douglas, Washoe, and Lyon Counties. The equipment included fire department uniforms, firefighter identification cards, and public safety radios. Critor also had a retired fire engine with working lights and sirens and two other vehicles with emergency lights.

Additionally, investigators said Critor would identify himself as a firefighter while having no ties to any fire agency.

“Arson is a serious crime that affects an entire community and can quickly drain emergency resources. We are glad that we were able to apprehend this individual before he caused further damage to the community or injured someone,” said Acting Lieutenant Joseph Rodriguez.

Critor was booked into the Lyon County Detention Facility on the following charges:

3 Counts of 3rd Degree Arson

15 Counts of Possession of Stolen Property

3 Counts of Tampering with a Fire Hydrant

2 Counts of Impersonating a Public Officer

2 Count of Possession of Control Substance

1 Count of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm

