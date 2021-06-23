Advertisement

17 COVID-19 Delta variants in Washoe County; Hunsberger Elementary has a cluster

Coronavirus Delta Variant
By Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:17 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County on Wednesday reported 17 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Washoe County.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health called the Delta variant the greatest threat to U.S. efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is highly contagious and disproportionately affects younger people. The Delta variant developed in India.

Of the 17 Washoe County Delta variant cases, four were hospitalized, three of them in intensive care. None had had a vaccine. All were younger than 60.

Washoe County knows of three COVID-19 clusters. Nine Hunsberger Elementary School students, household members and contacts have COVID-19, the county said. Four of the cases are elementary school children and two of those cases have been confirmed to have the Delta variant. Two of the other five cases have also been identified as the Delta variant.

The two other clusters are at workplaces in Washoe County. A cluster is defined as two or more confirmed or probable cases that are connected to a place within a 14-day period.

The COID-19 vaccine has proven effective against the COVID-19 variants, including the Delta variant.

Vaccines can be scheduled at the Livestock Events Center. Link: https://forms.washoecounty.us/f/CO21011000209964382

More options available here: https://www.vaccines.gov/

