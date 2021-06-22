Advertisement

Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds

By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado that swept through Chicago’s western suburbs, damaging more than 100 homes and injuring several people, was packing 140 mph (225 kph) winds when it hit the heavily populated area, the National Weather Service said.

A weather service team that surveyed the aftermath of Sunday night’s tornado found that, based on Monday’s preliminary findings, the storm was an EF3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale when it cut a path through parts of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge.

The weather service planned to continue surveying that area Tuesday to determine the precise path, width and length of the storm’s trail of destruction, said Jake Petr, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Romeoville office.

“So overall we’re still solidifying the findings for the whole event of this tornado,” he said Tuesday.

The weather service said Monday it had confirmed that an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph (137 kph) hit another portion of suburban Chicago on Sunday, causing damage that stretched about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) from Plainfield to Romeoville, mostly damaging trees.

Petr said the weather service planned to visit northwestern Indiana on Tuesday to determine if damage in the Hobart and South Haven areas was also caused by a tornado.

The weather service determined Monday that two EF1 tornadoes packing winds up to 100 mph (161 kph) struck northern Indiana’s St. Joseph and Steuben counties Sunday, damaging some barns and trees and destroying other exterior structures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near baggage claim at Reno Tahoe Airport
Two hour recommendation in place at Reno Tahoe Aiport
Epimegnio Romero-Jimenez was arrested by WCSO deputies after large amounts of meth and fentanyl...
Large amount of meth and fentanyl pills found during traffic stop
A bicyclist was killed while riding along US 395A in Washoe Valley on June 19, 2021.
Bicyclist identified in fatal Washoe Valley crash
Inyo Creek Fire
Inyo Creek Fire explodes to 410 acres
Flashing police lights graphic.
Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
White House: 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten vaccine
The money will be paid in Walgreens Cash rewards for customers who have myWalgreens accounts....
Walgreens offers $25 to get COVID vaccination
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he rides in a vehicle...
Almost 900 Secret Service employees were infected with COVID
A squid is shown at a lab in Honolulu on June 11, 2021. Dozens of baby squid from Hawaii are in...
NASA sends squid into space for research