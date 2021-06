RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police have arrested a suspect in a downtown shooting that followed a traffic crash.

Officers say Sean Steinberg, 38, shot another driver after a collision at West Street and Fifth Street Friday night. Police found Steinberg and arrested him on Monday on a charge of open murder.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.